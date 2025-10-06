Monday, October 06, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Suraj Ltd and Taylormade Renewables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2025.

Master Trust Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 129.4 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30097 shares in the past one month.

 

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd crashed 18.70% to Rs 149.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd tumbled 16.61% to Rs 226.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73864 shares in the past one month.

Suraj Ltd dropped 14.76% to Rs 317.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 351 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd slipped 9.99% to Rs 165.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31948 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

