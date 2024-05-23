Aether Industries to resume operations of manufacturing unit II

On revocation of closure order by Gujarat Pollution Control Board

Aether Industries announced that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) vide its communication (as received today), revoked the closure order (which was issued on account of fire accident on 29 November 2023) for the Manufacturing Facility II, hence approving the resumption of additional operations therein. Company will now commence operations for 75% capacity at the Manufacturing Facility II, upon adhering compliances as stipulated.