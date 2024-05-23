SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 45.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.48% to Rs 32.61 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 23.45% to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.55% to Rs 115.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 45.69% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.48% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.