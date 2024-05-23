Business Standard
SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 45.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 35.48% to Rs 32.61 crore
Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 45.69% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.48% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.45% to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.55% to Rs 115.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.6124.07 35 115.4585.17 36 OPM %69.3067.68 -70.0069.53 - PBDT9.326.34 47 31.8824.50 30 PBT7.615.37 42 26.1021.04 24 NP6.094.18 46 21.0617.06 23
First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

