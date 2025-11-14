Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 34.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.83% to Rs 244.80 croreNet profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 34.98% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.83% to Rs 244.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 325.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales244.80325.66 -25 OPM %11.4410.80 -PBDT26.2130.52 -14 PBT13.5820.18 -33 NP11.9918.44 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content