Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.70% to Rs 4.87 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries declined 12.09% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.70% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.876.30 -23 OPM %-19.92-0.48 -PBDT6.266.39 -2 PBT5.776.11 -6 NP5.386.12 -12
