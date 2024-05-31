Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.77% to Rs 32.77 croreNet profit of Aggarsain Spinners declined 54.84% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.77% to Rs 32.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 253.26% to Rs 92.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
