Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Sales rise 97.77% to Rs 32.77 crore
Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners declined 54.84% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.77% to Rs 32.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 253.26% to Rs 92.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.7716.57 98 92.5926.21 253 OPM %2.934.10 -3.12-1.87 - PBDT0.310.42 -26 0.780.78 0 PBT0.190.41 -54 0.540.53 2 NP0.140.31 -55 0.390.38 3
First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

