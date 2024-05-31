Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 65.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 3.18 crore
Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation rose 65.42% to Rs 125.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.86% to Rs 136.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.184.20 -24 9.709.44 3 OPM %-342.7735.95 --109.07-93.64 - PBDT-6.064.32 PL 8.900.39 2182 PBT-6.094.29 PL 8.770.29 2924 NP125.7075.99 65 136.82160.70 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 48.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 9866.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rainbow Foundations reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon