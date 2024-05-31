Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 65.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 3.18 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 14.86% to Rs 136.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation rose 65.42% to Rs 125.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.184.209.709.44-342.7735.95-109.07-93.64-6.064.328.900.39-6.094.298.770.29125.7075.99136.82160.70