Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 22.02 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.0220.46 8 OPM %3.364.40 -PBDT0.330.17 94 PBT0.190.10 90 NP0.090.07 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

