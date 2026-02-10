Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 22.02 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.0220.463.364.400.330.170.190.100.090.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News