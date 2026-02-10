Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Progressive Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Progressive Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Progressive Finlease reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.340 0 OPM %94.120 -PBDT0.32-0.03 LP PBT0.32-0.03 LP NP0.32-0.03 LP

Carlyle to acquire 45% stake Edelweiss' home finance subsidiary

United States and India committed to strengthen economic security alignment, says White House

Gulf Oil Lubricants records PAT of Rs 76.13 crore in Q3; EBITDA rises 7.80% YoY

Shanti Gold International posts PAT of Rs 40.08 crore in Q3

Zaggle enters into co-branding partnership with Euronet Services India

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

