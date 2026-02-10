Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Carlyle to acquire 45% stake Edelweiss' home finance subsidiary

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Edelweiss Financial Services (Edelweiss) and global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that investment funds affiliated with Carlyle will acquire a strategic majority stake in Nido Home Finance (Nido), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edelweiss. As part of the transaction, investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners (CAP) will invest Rs 2,100 crore (approximately USD 230M), which includes acquiring a 45% stake in Nido from Edelweiss through a secondary purchase and a primary equity capital infusion of Rs 1,500 crore (approximately USD 165M) in Nido.

United States and India committed to strengthen economic security alignment, says White House

Gulf Oil Lubricants records PAT of Rs 76.13 crore in Q3; EBITDA rises 7.80% YoY

Shanti Gold International posts PAT of Rs 40.08 crore in Q3

Zaggle enters into co-branding partnership with Euronet Services India

KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

