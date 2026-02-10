Carlyle to acquire 45% stake Edelweiss' home finance subsidiary

Edelweiss Financial Services (Edelweiss) and global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that investment funds affiliated with Carlyle will acquire a strategic majority stake in Nido Home Finance (Nido), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edelweiss. As part of the transaction, investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners (CAP) will invest Rs 2,100 crore (approximately USD 230M), which includes acquiring a 45% stake in Nido from Edelweiss through a secondary purchase and a primary equity capital infusion of Rs 1,500 crore (approximately USD 165M) in Nido.

