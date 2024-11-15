Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 81.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.61% to Rs 26.12 croreNet profit of Ahlada Engineers declined 81.02% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 63.61% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.1271.78 -64 OPM %17.8411.58 -PBDT3.417.10 -52 PBT0.764.14 -82 NP0.522.74 -81
