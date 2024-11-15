Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 29.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.76% to Rs 2.85 croreNet profit of Diligent Media Corporation rose 29.97% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.76% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.852.36 21 OPM %36.4912.71 -PBDT4.684.80 -3 PBT4.654.77 -3 NP4.643.57 30
