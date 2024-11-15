James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 126.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.12% to Rs 75.38 croreNet profit of James Warren Tea rose 126.54% to Rs 37.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.12% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales75.3849.88 51 OPM %51.1522.45 -PBDT41.4918.45 125 PBT40.7817.75 130 NP37.5616.58 127
