Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging order worth Rs 350 crore

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rallied 3.76% to Rs 1,324 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 350.35 crore from Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) to build housing complex at Chhattisgarh.

The project is to be completed within a period of 28 months.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The scope of work involves design and construction of 756 units of 2 BHK apartments on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis at BALCO Kobra, Chhattisgarh.