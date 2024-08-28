Business Standard
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves 12 new project proposals under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves 12 new project proposals under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs. 28,602 crore. This move is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along 6 major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India's quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth. These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in, Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerela, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan. NICDP is designed to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by facilitating investments from both large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These industrial nodes will act as catalysts for achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

