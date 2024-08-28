Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Factor partners with Shoppers Stop to expands its presence in India

Max Factor partners with Shoppers Stop to expands its presence in India

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Max Factor, the iconic Hollywood makeup brand renowned for its rich heritage of innovation, has entered the brick-and-mortar retail sector in India through a strategic collaboration between House of Beauty & Shoppers Stop. The partnership marks a significant milestone in House of Beauty's transformational journey, leveraging Shoppers Stop's extensive retail infrastructure and customer base to provide a premium shopping experience for discerning shoppers.
Max Factor will expand its presence in India to 70 Shoppers Stop outlets by the end of the year, ensuring broader reach and greater accessibility in key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This strategic move will solidify Max Factor's position in the Indian market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market Highlight, Aug 28: Sensex ends flat, Nifty shields 25k after scaling new high; IT leads

industrial corridors

Govt clears 12 industrial cities to spur manufacturing; Rs 28,602 cr outlay

air pollution, AQI

Air quality report: India cuts pollution by 19.3%, life expectancy rises

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

LIVE: No civilised society can allow women to be subjected to such atrocities, says President Murmu

Gwadar Port, Pakistan

Message for China in BLA's massive Balochistan attack? Here's what we know

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon