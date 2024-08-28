Max Factor partners with Shoppers Stop to expands its presence in India

Max Factor will expand its presence in India to 70 Shoppers Stop outlets by the end of the year, ensuring broader reach and greater accessibility in key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This strategic move will solidify Max Factor's position in the Indian market.

Max Factor, the iconic Hollywood makeup brand renowned for its rich heritage of innovation, has entered the brick-and-mortar retail sector in India through a strategic collaboration between House of Beauty & Shoppers Stop. The partnership marks a significant milestone in House of Beauty's transformational journey, leveraging Shoppers Stop's extensive retail infrastructure and customer base to provide a premium shopping experience for discerning shoppers.