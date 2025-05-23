Friday, May 23, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AIA Engineering gains after Q4 PAT rises 10% QoQ to Rs 285 crore

AIA Engineering gains after Q4 PAT rises 10% QoQ to Rs 285 crore

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

AIA Engineering advanced 1.01% to Rs 3,300.30 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 10.22% to Rs 285.35 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 258.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations also saw a sequential growth of 8.52%, coming in at Rs 1,157.04 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company posted a 9.55% rise in net profit, while revenue grew marginally by 0.59% to Rs 1,226.85 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,219.59 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 363.12 crore, registering a 5.64% increase from Rs 343.72 crore in the same period last year.

 

However, on a full-year basis, the companys performance was subdued. Net profit declined 6.77% to Rs 1,060.07 crore in FY25, while revenue dropped 11.67% to Rs 4,287.44 crore, compared with FY24.

AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media, liners, and diaphragms, collectively known as mill internals. These are used for crushing and grinding operations in grinding mills in the cement, power utility, and mining industries.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

AIA Engineering fixes record date for dividend

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for Amlodipine and Atorvastatin Tablets

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

GBPUSD hits fresh 3-year high

Japanese markets end higher, Nikkei rise 0.47%

First Published: May 23 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

