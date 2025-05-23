Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

From Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Bondada Engineering has received a Government Order (GO) from the Government of Andhra Pradesh - Energy Department for the allocation of 2000 MW AC / 2600 MWp DC Solar Power capacity at various locations across Ananthapuramu and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The Company had submitted detailed proposals for establishing solar power projects aggregating to the above-mentioned capacity in the following locations:

- Sri Sathya Sai District: Villages in Roddam and Kothacheruvu Mandals

- Ananthapuramu District: Villages in Gooty, Peddavadugur, Vidapanakallu, Peddapappur, and Narpala Mandals

These proposals were considered in the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held on May 15, 2025, during which the SIPB approved the allocation of the proposed solar power capacity. The allocation is subject to ensuring no overlap with areas already allotted to other developers for renewable energy (RE) projects or wind resource assessment studies.

 

Also Read

Messi vs Yamal

Messi vs Yamal: How close is Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi's teenage trail?

H D Kumaraswamy

ED raids on Parameshwara due to his 'Congress friends': HD Kumaraswamy

Rama Rao

"T'gana turned into Congress ATM," says BRS leader Rama Rao

Perimenopause, women's health, health

Early perimenopause symptoms women in their 30s and 40s often ignore

Amit Shah, Amit

Operation Sindoor an appropriate answer to Pakistan, says Amit Shah

Furthermore, the project is to be implemented within 24 months, in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy - 2024.

The present order of Rs. 9,000 crore shall increase the order book of the Company to approximately Rs. 14,000+ crore. Apart from this the Company expects to add a revenue of Rs. 1,160 crore from IPP from FY 2029 onwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

BEML gains as Q4 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 288 cr

BEML gains as Q4 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 288 cr

Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare shares slide

Sun Pharma drops after Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 2,1450 cr

Sun Pharma drops after Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 2,1450 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon