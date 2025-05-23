Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
IDFC First Bank has allotted 40,05,499 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from ₹ 73,26,58,78,890/- comprising of 7,32,65,87,889 equity shares of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to ₹ 73,30,59,33,880/- comprising of 7,33,05,93,388 equity shares of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Borana Weaves IPO ends with 148.78x subscription

Borana Weaves IPO ends with 148.78x subscription

Honasa Consumer sails higher on strong quarterly winds

Honasa Consumer sails higher on strong quarterly winds

Hubtown soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Hubtown soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Indoco Remedies gains after receiving USFDA nod for Allopurinol drug

Indoco Remedies gains after receiving USFDA nod for Allopurinol drug

Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appoints director

Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appoints director

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon