IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 40,05,499 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.
Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from ₹ 73,26,58,78,890/- comprising of 7,32,65,87,889 equity shares of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to ₹ 73,30,59,33,880/- comprising of 7,33,05,93,388 equity shares of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up.
