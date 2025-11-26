Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Airfloa Rail Technology rose 2.19% to Rs 366.80 after it has secured a order worth Rs 86.65 lakh from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Lalganj, Raebareli, for the supply of side-wall assemblies & door cut-out assemblies for trainset trailer car coaches.

The contract covers nine sets and will be executed under the Indian Railways Standard Conditions of Contract and the General Conditions of Contract for the Stores Department, with inspection to be carried out by an approved third-party agency.

The work is scheduled to commence on 26 November 2025 and conclude on 10 May 2026, the company said. It added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in MCF, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

 

Airfloa Rail Technology is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for Indian Railways, supplying through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. The company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, it manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways, the company also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 192.39 crore and net profit of Rs 25.56 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

