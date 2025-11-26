Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti rallies after bagging supply order worth Rs 40.77 cr from GETCO

Jyoti rallies after bagging supply order worth Rs 40.77 cr from GETCO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Jyoti jumped 4.76% to Rs 93.01 after the company received letter of intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for the supply of 11 KV vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels (quantity 525 Nos).

The order is valued at Rs 40,77,66,820 (including GST) and is scheduled for completion on or before 12 October 2026.

Jyoti caters to the core sectors of power and water. It offers hydraulic and electrical products and services. It is principally engaged in designing and manufacturing wide range of pumps and EPC pumping systems from concept to commissioning.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 322.22% to Rs 6.46 crore on 70.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 70.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Investment Corp jumps on bargain hunting

Tata Investment Corp jumps on bargain hunting

DXY loiters under 100 mark as US data strengthens case for a Fed rate cut

DXY loiters under 100 mark as US data strengthens case for a Fed rate cut

SMS Pharma spurts after associate firm secures USFDA nod for reformulated Ranitidine tablets

SMS Pharma spurts after associate firm secures USFDA nod for reformulated Ranitidine tablets

Praveg bags Rs 10-cr Gujarat govt order for Sardar Patel unity march

Praveg bags Rs 10-cr Gujarat govt order for Sardar Patel unity march

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 2.22%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 2.22%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon