Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Employment in unincorporated sector rises marginally in Jul-Sep quarter, NSO data shows

Employment in unincorporated sector rises marginally in Jul-Sep quarter, NSO data shows

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Employment in the Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (USE) rose marginally to 12,85,95,600 in July-September from 12,85,72,500 in the preceding quarter, a government survey, released on Tuesday, showed. The National Statistics Office (NSO) released Quarterly Estimates of the Unincorporated Non-Agricultural Sector for the July-September 2025, an official statement said. According to the survey, the employment in the sector, which comprises businesses that are not registered as separate legal entities, was down in the second quarter of FY26 compared to 13,13,380,00 in the January-March quarter 2025. The survey captured unincorporated non-agricultural establishments belonging to three sectors -- Manufacturing, Trade and Other Services. The quarter marked a notable recovery in the unincorporated manufacturing sector, with improvements in both employment and establishment numbers over the last quarter, it stated. The share of establishments in the manufacturing sector increased from 26 per cent to 27 per cent, and that of employment in the manufacturing sector increased from 26 per cent to 28 per cent. The women workforce remained impressive, constituting 28.70 per cent of total employment in the sector, it said.

 

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

