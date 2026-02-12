Airo Lam consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 69.76 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam rose 38.10% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 69.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.69.7653.997.476.283.162.591.861.371.451.05

