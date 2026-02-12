Deep Diamond India consolidated net profit rises 7500.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Deep Diamond India rose 7500.00% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.500 0 OPM %-8.000 -PBDT3.660.06 6000 PBT3.660.06 6000 NP3.040.04 7500
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST