Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit declines 2.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ritco Logistics declined 2.03% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.46% to Rs 392.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 312.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

