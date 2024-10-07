Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airtel offers 5G network along Pune's newly launched Metro route

Airtel offers 5G network along Pune's newly launched Metro route

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announced that its commuters can enjoy uninterrupted and seamless connectivity on the newly inaugurated North-South Corridor of the Pune metro. This makes Airtel the first operator to offer connectivity across the complete stretch, spanning from PCMC to Swargate, including new stations Shivaji Nagar, District court, Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate.

Airtel has upgraded significant number of sites along the 17.4 km route to enhance 5G capabilities. Furthermore, the company has deployed dedicated in-building solutions in the metro stations for consistent coverage within the 6 km underground metro stretch. This will ensure that commuters can enjoy blazing 5G speeds, uninterrupted voice calls and data transmission allowing them to stay connected and productive throughout their travel.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Godrej Appliances

Godrej Appliances expects its revenue to cross Rs 10,000 cr mark by FY26

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi's missed bank guarantees trigger DoT notice amidst waiver talk

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

LIVE news: Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,900; PSB, Metal drag, IT gains

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed, Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi, Sajidha Mohamed

Maldives president Muizzu to meet PM Modi amid growing economic woes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon