Airtel offers 5G network along Pune's newly launched Metro route

Bharti Airtel announced that its commuters can enjoy uninterrupted and seamless connectivity on the newly inaugurated North-South Corridor of the Pune metro. This makes Airtel the first operator to offer connectivity across the complete stretch, spanning from PCMC to Swargate, including new stations Shivaji Nagar, District court, Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate.
Airtel has upgraded significant number of sites along the 17.4 km route to enhance 5G capabilities. Furthermore, the company has deployed dedicated in-building solutions in the metro stations for consistent coverage within the 6 km underground metro stretch. This will ensure that commuters can enjoy blazing 5G speeds, uninterrupted voice calls and data transmission allowing them to stay connected and productive throughout their travel.
