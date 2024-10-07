Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / World is considering India as a preferred place for investment says Prime Minister

World is considering India as a preferred place for investment says Prime Minister

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

India is the fastest growing major economy in the world today and be it manufacturing or service sector, the world is considering India as a preferred place for investment, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi stated in his address at the latest Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi. Organized by The Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the Ministry of Finance. He added that currently India is the fifth largest economy in terms of GDP. Shri Modi highlighted that today, India is number one in terms of global FinTech adoption rate as well as in terms of smartphone data consumption. He said India is number two in the world in terms of internet users while nearly half of the world's real-time digital transactions are happening in India.

 

Modi highlighted that at present India has the world's third largest start-up ecosystem and also ranked number four in terms of renewable energy capacity. Speaking on manufacturing, the Prime Minister pointed out that India is the world's second largest mobile manufacturer, the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and tractors. He emphasized that India has the third largest pool of scientists and technicians in the world and be it science, technology or innovation, India is clearly present at a sweet spot.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Government is following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform and continuously taking decisions to move the country forward, the Prime Minister noted. Highlighting the predictions related to India's growth today, the Prime Minister said that their confidence points to the direction in which India is headed and it can also be supplemented by the data of the last few weeks and months. Underlining that India's economy performed better than every prediction last year, the Prime Minister said all institutions, be it the World Bank, IMF or Moody's, have upgraded their forecasts related to India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Durga Puja

RG Kar case overshadows Durga Puja festival in WB, celebrations unlikely

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,900; PSB, Metal drag, IT gains

ICICI BANK

Pivot points to track on these 5 private, PSU banks ahead of RBI policy

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

LIVE news: Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

Godrej Appliances

Godrej Appliances expects it's revenue to cross Rs 10,000 crore by FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon