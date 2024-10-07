Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan revenue rises 25% YoY in Q2 FY25

Titan revenue rises 25% YoY in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

The Tata Group company reported standalone revenue growth of 25% in second quarter of FY25.

The firm also launched 75 new outlets during the quarter, taking its total retail network to 3,171 stores.

The companys flaghship Jewellery domestic operations grew of 25% YoY in Q2 after a relatively soft Q1. Consumer demand significantly picked up momentum after the reduction in custom duty on gold imports from 15% to 6% leading to a strong double digit uptick in gold (plain) for the quarter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mia added a new store in Abu Dhabi during the quarter. Of the 23 new store additions (net) in India, 11 stores were in Tanishq, 11 in Mia and 1 in Zaya respectively.

 

Watches & Wearables domestic business grew 19% YoY. Revenue growth in Analog was around 25% YoY well supported by both volume and value growths. Wearables witnessed a revenue decline in low double-digits in a category that is continuing to see significant decline. The division added 34 new stores (net) in the quarter consisting of 18 stores in Titan World, 14 in Helios and 2 in Fastrack respectively.

The EyeCare division's business grew 6% YoY. The secondary sales growths were nearly similar with buyer growths growing marginally higher YoY. Titan Eye+ added 2 new stores (net) in India during the quarter.

In emerging businesses, Taneira's revenue grew 11% YoY. The brand opened 4 new stores during the quarter, two of them in the new cities of Indore and Prayagraj. The Fragrances & Fashion Accessories Revenue grew 17% YoY. Within businesses, Fragrances grew by 19% YoY and Fashion Accessories grew 11% YoY.

More From This Section

World is considering India as a preferred place for investment says Prime Minister

World is considering India as a preferred place for investment says Prime Minister

Dollar Index regains appetite above 102 mark

Dollar Index regains appetite above 102 mark

Metropolis' revenue climbs 13% YoY in Q2

Metropolis' revenue climbs 13% YoY in Q2

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares slide

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares slide

India and Germany look to strengthen cooperation in field of sustainable development and renewable energy

India and Germany look to strengthen cooperation in field of sustainable development and renewable energy

The companys Caratlane business clocked 28% YoY, growth aided by activations and healthy growth in brand searches. Buyers grew 24% YoY and the like-to-like (secondary) growths were 21% YoY. Studded ratio was higher compared to Q2 FY24. Business added 11 new domestic stores (net) in the quarter expanding its network presence to 286 stores pan-India.

Titan Company is the fifth largest integrated own brand watch manufacturer in the world. It is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.

The Tata Group Company reported marginal decline in standalone net profit to Rs 770 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 777 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 9.92% year on year (YoY) to Rs 11,105 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Shares of Titan Company declined 2.33% to currently trade at Rs 3,577.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Durga Puja

RG Kar case overshadows Durga Puja festival in WB, celebrations unlikely

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,900; PSB, Metal drag, IT gains

ICICI BANK

Pivot points to track on these 5 private, PSU banks ahead of RBI policy

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

LIVE news: Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

Godrej Appliances

Godrej Appliances expects it's revenue to cross Rs 10,000 crore by FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon