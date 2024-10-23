Business Standard
Ajanta Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2974.35, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.98% in last one year as compared to a 28.37% rally in NIFTY and a 53.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2974.35, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24547.8. The Sensex is at 80424.19, up 0.25%.Ajanta Pharma Ltd has eased around 7.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22828.2, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51692 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

