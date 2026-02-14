Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net loss of Ajel reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.442.96-5.81-6.76-0.200-0.200-0.200

