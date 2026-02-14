CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 173.51% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 62.92% to Rs 645.63 croreNet profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 173.51% to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.92% to Rs 645.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 396.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales645.63396.29 63 OPM %25.8220.12 -PBDT142.5357.45 148 PBT114.3936.42 214 NP89.5232.73 174
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Bandaram Pharma Packtech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST