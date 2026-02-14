Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 204.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 1063.18 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 204.09% to Rs 37.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 1063.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 939.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1063.18939.113.802.3355.0621.2348.5915.1037.9512.48

