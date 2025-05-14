Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.69% to Rs 151.39 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 12.13% to Rs 25.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.69% to Rs 151.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 231.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.47% to Rs 125.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 737.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 699.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales151.39231.80 -35 737.95699.96 5 OPM %28.6428.59 -31.2628.74 - PBDT34.0040.23 -15 170.14140.52 21 PBT33.0439.78 -17 167.09138.81 20 NP25.2828.77 -12 125.95102.84 22
