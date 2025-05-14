Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 1281.30 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers declined 9.92% to Rs 137.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 1281.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1223.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.24% to Rs 415.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 4492.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4001.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1281.301223.80 5 4492.204001.20 12 OPM %14.7915.62 -13.5612.99 - PBDT209.20219.90 -5 656.30552.40 19 PBT185.60199.20 -7 566.90474.00 20 NP137.10152.20 -10 415.20348.20 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2025 quarter

G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 41.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 41.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon