Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 594.89 croreNet profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 100.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 594.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 552.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.44% to Rs 12.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 2474.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2368.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales594.89552.70 8 2474.132368.22 4 OPM %12.9513.56 -12.9315.60 - PBDT54.1751.90 4 217.15278.07 -22 PBT1.341.95 -31 13.0595.84 -86 NP1.520.76 100 12.1569.21 -82
