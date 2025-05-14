Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 594.89 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 100.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 594.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 552.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.44% to Rs 12.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 2474.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2368.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales594.89552.70 8 2474.132368.22 4 OPM %12.9513.56 -12.9315.60 - PBDT54.1751.90 4 217.15278.07 -22 PBT1.341.95 -31 13.0595.84 -86 NP1.520.76 100 12.1569.21 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 25.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 25.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2025 quarter

G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon