Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 56.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.58% to Rs 199.96 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 56.90% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.58% to Rs 199.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales199.96145.34 38 OPM %30.2125.95 -PBDT47.0429.58 59 PBT46.5329.27 59 NP35.3522.53 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content