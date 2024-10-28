Business Standard
Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net loss of Madhusudan Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.31 3 OPM %31.2545.16 -PBDT-0.222.29 PL PBT-0.242.26 PL NP-0.191.70 PL

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

