Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit rises 24.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.62% to Rs 118.00 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 24.23% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.62% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.85% to Rs 111.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 532.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118.00165.31 -29 532.67489.00 9 OPM %37.6632.35 -37.2933.02 - PBDT37.4230.96 21 147.84115.14 28 PBT36.9330.72 20 145.87113.96 28 NP28.6123.03 24 111.6485.32 31
