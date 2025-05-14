Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 123.13% in the March 2025 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 123.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 216.25% to Rs 25.49 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 123.13% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 216.25% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.41% to Rs 20.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.53% to Rs 77.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.498.06 216 77.6556.46 38 OPM %60.9367.62 -34.9324.71 - PBDT17.445.25 232 34.1516.35 109 PBT16.974.78 255 32.2614.46 123 NP10.424.67 123 20.4711.10 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 135.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 135.44% in the March 2025 quarter

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Board of V-Guard Industries approves capacity expansion of battery manufacturing unit

Board of V-Guard Industries approves capacity expansion of battery manufacturing unit

Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 51/share

Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 51/share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon