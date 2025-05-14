AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 123.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 216.25% to Rs 25.49 croreNet profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 123.13% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 216.25% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 84.41% to Rs 20.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.53% to Rs 77.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.498.06 216 77.6556.46 38 OPM %60.9367.62 -34.9324.71 - PBDT17.445.25 232 34.1516.35 109 PBT16.974.78 255 32.2614.46 123 NP10.424.67 123 20.4711.10 84
