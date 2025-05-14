Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of MPIL Corporation reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of V-Guard Industries approves capacity expansion of battery manufacturing unit

Board of V-Guard Industries approves capacity expansion of battery manufacturing unit

Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 51/share

Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 51/share

Board of Mafatlal Industries approves change in CFO

Board of Mafatlal Industries approves change in CFO

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Benchmarks end higher amid inflation relief, monsoon boost

Benchmarks end higher amid inflation relief, monsoon boost

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon