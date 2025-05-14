Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 179.14 croreNet profit of Manomay Tex India declined 17.78% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 179.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.08% to Rs 19.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 696.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 583.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales179.14184.67 -3 696.92583.09 20 OPM %10.199.45 -12.288.32 - PBDT10.9311.48 -5 55.2831.73 74 PBT4.565.43 -16 25.8816.94 53 NP3.334.05 -18 19.2513.00 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content