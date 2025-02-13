Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of AJR Infra & Tolling reported to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 85.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales017.21 -100 OPM %0-52.06 -PBDT-35.95-82.92 57 PBT-35.96-95.67 62 NP-35.84-85.65 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.70% in the December 2024 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.70% in the December 2024 quarter

B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 70.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 70.54% in the December 2024 quarter

BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 336.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 336.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

PB Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

PB Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon