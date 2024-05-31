Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 65.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.94% to Rs 94.62 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 65.59% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 94.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.20% to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 373.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
