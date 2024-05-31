Beryl Drugs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.23% to Rs 2.98 crore

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 26.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Beryl Drugs reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.23% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.986.1126.7326.891.014.269.998.26-0.100.202.211.80-0.420.051.010.99-0.350.060.770.77