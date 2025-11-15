Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 158.65 croreNet profit of Akash Agro Industries declined 31.82% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 158.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales158.65132.00 20 OPM %1.222.10 -PBDT1.712.42 -29 PBT1.052.07 -49 NP1.051.54 -32
