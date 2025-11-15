White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.60% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of White Organic Agro rose 5.26% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.60% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.037.41 -100 OPM %-900.00-0.81 -PBDT1.071.02 5 PBT1.071.02 5 NP0.800.76 5
