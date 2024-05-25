Business Standard
AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 20.45% to Rs 46.30 crore
Net profit of AKG Exim declined 69.39% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.45% to Rs 46.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.35% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.98% to Rs 183.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 221.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.3058.20 -20 183.59221.15 -17 OPM %0.692.20 -1.431.41 - PBDT0.531.34 -60 2.183.16 -31 PBT0.441.22 -64 1.982.99 -34 NP0.300.98 -69 1.612.57 -37
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

