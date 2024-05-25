AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.45% to Rs 46.30 croreNet profit of AKG Exim declined 69.39% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.45% to Rs 46.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.35% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.98% to Rs 183.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 221.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
