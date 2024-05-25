IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 31.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 94.79 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.04% to Rs 60.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 437.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 358.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of IKIO Lighting declined 31.36% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 94.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.