Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JM Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 228.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 58.72% to Rs 1251.13 crore
Net loss of JM Financial reported to Rs 228.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 57.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.72% to Rs 1251.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 788.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.38% to Rs 409.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.96% to Rs 4706.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3246.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1251.13788.28 59 4706.553246.90 45 OPM %54.4149.06 -58.2964.72 - PBDT288.9065.76 339 1253.26994.48 26 PBT274.7453.98 409 1200.23952.61 26 NP-228.6857.11 PL 409.84597.29 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon