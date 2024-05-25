Mehai Technology consolidated net profit declines 73.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.88% to Rs 4.38 croreNet profit of Mehai Technology declined 73.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.73% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.21% to Rs 14.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
